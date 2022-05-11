Chris Buescher | Kansas I Advance

NCS Race at Kansas – Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend at Kansas features a practice session followed by group qualifying, where the top-10 fastest cars in group one will transfer to the final round and run for the pole.

Buescher at Kansas Speedway

Buescher will run his 13 th Cup race from Kansas on Sunday where he has three top-10s all time, including an eighth-place run in this race a year ago. He also finished sixth in the 2017 fall race and 10 th in the 2019 spring event.

Cup race from Kansas on Sunday where he has three top-10s all time, including an eighth-place run in this race a year ago. He also finished sixth in the 2017 fall race and 10 in the 2019 spring event. Most recently, he finished 12 th last fall. His overall average starting position is 20.1 with one top-10 start – 10 th in 2018.

last fall. His overall average starting position is 20.1 with one top-10 start – 10 in 2018. Buescher made three Xfinity starts at Kansas from 2013-15 earning a best finish of sixth in 2015 after starting second.

Scott Graves at Kansas Speedway

Graves will be on the box for his 12 th Cup race on Sunday where he carries a best finish of seventh (2017). He and Buescher ran 12 th together there last fall, and in the spring he finished 16 th with Ryan Newman.

Cup race on Sunday where he carries a best finish of seventh (2017). He and Buescher ran 12 together there last fall, and in the spring he finished 16 with Ryan Newman. His average qualifying efforts stands as 13.3 with four top-10 starts, including a P2 start in 2013.

Graves called three Xfinity events at Kansas with a career-best third-place run in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a place we seemed to figure something out at the last couple races, and is a very fast race track and one that is fun to drive you have the right speed. Our team is poised for another good run after an up and down week at Darlington.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 16th at Darlington last weekend after the No. 17 team battled back late in the running of a chaotic 400-mile race.

On the Car

Buescher and the No. 17 team will carry the Castrol GTX banner this weekend, the first Castrol appearance with the No. 17 this season. The No. 6 team and Ryan Newman ran the GTX scheme last fall in the season finale at Phoenix.

Castrol GTX Full Synthetic provides maximum protection to help fight the impact of severe conditions that can potentially shorten engine life. Tough driving conditions like idling on congested highways and frequent, short trips put peak loads on critical engine parts and create engine wear. Environmental factors like heat can lead to sludge, varnish and carbon build-up in your engine. Castrol GTX Full Synthetic has been proven to dramatically reduce engine wear - 6X better than the industry standard.* It also cleans away old sludge*** and protects against new sludge formation 1.3X better than required by the latest industry standard,** giving you more control over today's difficult driving conditions and miles more driving enjoyment.

RFK PR