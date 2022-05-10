Goodyear Fast Facts -- Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 13 – 267-laps / 400.5 milesKansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.Fast Facts for May 14-15, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5160; Right-side -- D-5122

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Storyline – Left-rear corner of Next Gen car taking on more significance: A lot has changed for NASCAR Cup teams with this new Next Gen car. One of the more significant impacts has been the amount of loading on the left-rear corner of the car. There are two basic reasons for that – the independent rear suspension on the car and the aerodynamic balance is shifted more to the rear of the car. Because of that, teams need to be more aware of the air pressure levels in the left-rear tire. Goodyear has responded to that by recommending two psi more in the left rear tire than the left front at many tracks this season, including this week’s stop at Kansas Speedway.

“The amount of air pressure in the tire should directly correlate to the amount of load on that corner of the car,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “If the amount of load increases -- like it has on the left-rear of this Next Gen car -- you need to increase the load carrying capability in that tire, which is done via air pressure. If you run below our recommended pressures, the tire can over-deflect, sustain damage and result in an air loss.”

Notes – Grip enhancement for Cup teams at Kansas: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Camping World Truck Series at Kansas this weekend . . . Cup teams will run this same combination of left- and right-side tires at both Texas and Nashville later this season . . . this left-side tire code was also run at Dover two weeks ago, while this right-side code was run at Darlington last week, as well as Fontana and Las Vegas earlier in the season and Charlotte later this month . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes in moving to an 18-inch tire, this set-up features compound changes to both sides of the car (more grip) compared to what Cup teams ran at Kansas in 2021 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 8 -- 134 laps / 201 milesKansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.Fast Facts for May 14, 2022 Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Compound change on both sides for Trucks at Kansas: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Camping World Truck teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series . . . Truck teams ran this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Las Vegas in March . . . compared to last year at Kansas, this tire set-up features a minor right-side compound change and a left-side compound change to align with other speedways . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Follow us on Twitter: @GoodyearRacing.

Goodyear Racing PR