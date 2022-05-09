FRM Darlington Race Recap: Front Row Motorsports Has Great Weekend in Darlington. McDowell and Smith Finish 7th. Gilliland Finishes 15th

SMITH KEEPS TOP-10 STREAK ALIVE IN DARLINGTON

Zane Smith entered Friday night's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race under the lights at the Darlington Raceway after two weeks off. After fighting a tight truck in practice, Smith started the 149-lap race in fourth.

A brief rain shower delayed the start of the event, washing the rubber off the racetrack and cooling the temperature. By the time Smith took the green flag, the track conditions had completely changed.

Smith reported that the truck was loose and very difficult to drive. The Fr8Auctions team quickly went to work making adjustments, forcing the No. 38 Ford F-150 to drop to the back multiple times throughout the night. Finally, the team got the truck to Smith's liking and he was able to battle back for a seventh-place finish.

SMITH ON DARLINGTON:

"Darlington is one of the toughest tracks we come to on the schedule and we were very loose to start the race. I'm proud of my guys for how hard they worked all night on the truck to give me what I needed to get the Fr8Auctions Ford inside the top-10."