Monday, May 09

Petty GMS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, May 09 1
Petty GMS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagram

START: 21st

FINISH: 12th

POINTS: 25th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: Really solid weekend for our Petty GMS Chevrolet. Starting with practice yesterday and throughout the race today, our group worked together and made progress. We kept plugging away at it consistently and got the handling in a good spot where we just needed to make little adjustments. Even when we had a couple things not go our way during the race, we kept our heads down to push through and finish 12th. I’m very proud of our team for rebounding after Dover. This was a complete weekend from start to finish that we can build momentum off of. It was an honor to drive this Lee Petty throwback scheme from the 1959 Daytona 500. He was a pioneer of our sport and to carry his number and colors is a special moment that I’m grateful for.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 11th

FINISH: 25th

POINTS: 16th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “A tough end to our day. Our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was a little on the tight side, but we stayed after it and I thought we had a shot at another top 10 finish. We'll go back to the shop and refocus on next week at Kansas."

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Buescher Rallies for 16th in Chaotic Darlington Race Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.