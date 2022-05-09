Stewart-Haas Racing: Goodyear 400 from Darlington

Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

SHR Race Finish:

● Kevin Harvick (Started 35th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 293 of 293 laps)

● Aric Almirola (Started 12th, Finished 11th / Running, completed 293 of 293 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 13th, Finished 20th / Running, completed 293 of 293 laps)

● Cole Custer (Started 28th, Finished 26th / Accident, completed 260 of 293 laps)

SHR Points:

● Kevin Harvick (11th with 313 points, 140 out of first)

● Aric Almirola (12th with 311 points, 142 out of first)

● Chase Briscoe (13th with 287 points, 166 out of first)

● Cole Custer (26th with 200 points, 253 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Harvick earned his second top-five and sixth top-10 of the season, and it was his 13th top-five and 18th top-10 in 29 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington.

● Harvick’s 13 top-fives and 18 top-10s at Darlington are the most among active NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Denny Hamlin is next best with 11 top-fives and 15 top-10s.

● This was Harvick’s 13th straight top-10 at Darlington. He hasn’t finished outside the top-10 since a 16th-place result in May 2012. Harvick now owns the record for most consecutive top-10s at Darlington, beating the former record holder, Bill Elliott, who scored 12 top-10s between April 1985 and September 1990.

● Harvick led one lap to increase his laps-led total at Darlington to a series-leading 813.

● Harvick has now led 11,369 laps since joining SHR in 2014. He has led 15,795 laps in his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

● The Goodyear 400 marked Almirola’s milestone 400th career NASCAR Cup Series start.

● Almirola earned his seventh top-15 of the season and his sixth top-15 in 14 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington.

● Since joining SHR in 2018, Almirola has only one finish outside the top-20 at Darlington.

● Almirola finished ninth in Stage 2 to earn two bonus points.

● In three career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington, Briscoe has never finished outside the top-20.

● Darlington served as a milestone for Rheem, the primary partner on Harvick’s No. 4 Ford Mustang. America’s No. 1 water heating brand and major air conditioning and heating manufacturer is commemorating its 15th year in racing, and the Goodyear 400 marked its 500th race as a NASCAR sponsor.

Race Notes:

● Joey Logano won the Goodyear 400 to score his 28th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Darlington. His margin over second-place Tyler Reddick was .775 of a second.

● Logano was the 10th different winner in the 12 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

● This was Ford’s 714th all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory.

● This was Ford’s 32nd all-time NASCAR Cup Series victory at Darlington. It won its first race at the track on Sept. 3, 1956 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Curtis Turner.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 47 laps.

● Twenty of the 36 drivers in the Goodyear 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Darlington with a 65-point advantage over second-place William Byron.

Sound Bites:

“I felt like we finished probably better than we should have, but I think the guys did a good job on pit road with our Rheem Ford Mustang. The last run was probably the best that we were, just being able to hold on. We just couldn’t hold on once it started getting cooler, but we wound up with a good call there and got the caution and wound up in the right spot, and then we were able to capitalize on it.” – Kevin Harvick, driver of the No. 4 Rheem / Chasing a Cure Ford Mustang

“We had a top-10 car all day. It’s a really good sign to see that from week to week, especially at two difficult tracks like Dover last weekend and Darlington today. Drew (Blickensderfer, crew chief) and the team worked hard all day to give me what I needed. The pit crew really showed up today, too. Fortunately, we missed that wreck there toward the end that got us our track position back. It was such an honor to run my grandfather’s sprint car paint scheme that I grew up watching. That meant a lot to me and a lot to him. I wish we could’ve brought it to victory lane one last time, but 11th wasn’t a bad way to finish my final Darlington Throwback Weekend.” – Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the AdventHealth 400 on Sunday, May 15 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR