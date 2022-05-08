RFK, King’s Hawaiian Announce Partnership for Keselowski, No. 6 Team

RFK Racing and King’s Hawaiian have announced an exciting partnership that will see the iconic bread company partner with Brad Keselowski and the No. 6 team for the remainder of the 2022 season. RFK and King’s Hawaiian will collaborate on compelling activation programs to engage the NASCAR community, and King’s Hawaiian will also serve as the primary partner on the No. 6 car for two upcoming races.

“We’re thrilled to announce this partnership with such a fun and reputable company,” said Steve Newmark, President of RFK Racing. “I think I speak for many across our sport and country that the King’s Hawaiian brand immediately brings to mind quality and great taste, and we can’t wait to promote their classic offerings and new products to our entire fanbase.”

King’s Hawaiian – known for its famous soft, and fluffy dinner rolls with just the right touch of sweetness – has partnered with RFK to get NASCAR fans excited about the launch of its newest products, Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Slider Buns and Original Hawaiian Sweet Pretzel Hamburger Buns. The new products, which are the perfect balance of sweet and salty, and irresistibly soft and fluffy, join the existing King’s Hawaiian product portfolio featuring rolls, sliced bread, hamburger buns, hot dog buns, mini-subs and sliders.

“We are thrilled to partner with RFK Racing to announce the launch of our newest innovations, Pretzel Slider Buns and Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and introduce fans to a new weekly tradition, Slider Sunday with King’s Hawaiian,” said Samantha Guerreiro, Vice President of Marketing at King’s Hawaiian. “On Sundays, millions of fans across the country tune in to the sport with their friends and family - and we are inviting them to sweeten up their watch parties by serving up some sliders on King’s Hawaiian bread in celebration of Slider Sunday.”

Their debut with the No. 6 comes the weekend of May 15 at Kansas Speedway, the site of two of Keselowski’s 35 NASCAR Cup Series wins. Kansas is one of 11 tracks on the Cup circuit where Keselowski has multiple wins, and it stands as one of his top-performing tracks statistically with an 11.5 average finish. In addition to wins in 2011 and 2019, Keselowski has 13 top-10s overall at the 1.5-mile track in 24 starts.

King’s Hawaiian’s second primary race comes in the summer at Nashville Superspeedway, where last year the Cup Series visited for the first time in its history. It sits about 40 minutes outside of the Music City in Lebanon, Tennessee, and last season Keselowski finished 23rd at the 1.33-mile track.

The Kansas race is set for 3 p.m. ET on FS1 on Sunday, May 15, while the race at Nashville will air on NBC on Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET for the network’s debut at the halfway mark of the Cup schedule.

RKF PR