Burton Qualifies 25th at Darlington

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 25th in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.



Burton turned a lap at 166.806 miles per hour on Saturday morning to earn that spot.



The DEX Imaging Mustang, carrying a paint scheme reminiscent of the one on the No. 99 Roush Racing Ford that Burton’s dad Jeff Burton drove for much of his career, picked up speed from practice to qualifying.



In a session held just prior to qualifying Burton posted a best speed of 163.424 mph on the third of 28 laps run.



Sunday’s 293-lap race is set to start just after 3:30 p.m., with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 90 and 185.

WBR PR