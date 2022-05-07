Chandler Smith Finishes 20th at Darlington

· Smith started Friday’s event from the 28th position after getting extremely loose on his qualifying lap. The Georgia driver had moved up to 20th when the first caution of the night flew on lap 10. In an effort to improved track position, veteran crew chief Danny Stockman summoned his young driver to pit road for four fresh tires, fuel and a chassis adjustment while the majority of the top 20 remained on track.

· The Safelite Tundra TRD Pro would restart on the bottom of the 15th row when the field went back green on lap 12. Smith had gained six spots when another caution flew five laps later.

· This time drivers inside the top 20 hit pit road and the No. 18 Toyota would line up on the bottom of the second row for the ensuing restart on lap 24.