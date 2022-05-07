Petty GMS Event Preview: Darlington Raceway

- Honoring The King: As the Petty GMS organization throws back to the 1959 Daytona 500 for Throwback Weekend at Darlington, Jones will honor Richard Petty by sporting an iconic Petty blue scheme with FOCUSfactor on the hood and quarter panels.
Despite being one of 20 qualifiers who entered in a convertible, Richard qualified in the sixth position. Driving the No. 43 for the first time in competition, the 21-year-old experienced an engine failure just eight laps into the race, cutting his Daytona 500 debut short. During the 1959 season, Richard went on to earn NASCAR Rookie of the Year honors after garnering six top-five and nine top-10 finishes.
- #READwithErik Live: On Sunday, May 8 from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. ET, Jones will visit the Kids Zone Stage in the Darlington Raceway Fan Zone to host a live Reading Corner event. The Michigan native has been an avid reader throughout his life and shares this passion with his fans. Through his #READwithErik videos, Jones hopes to inspire children and encourage them to pursue an interest in reading.
- From the Drivers Seat: Driving the Next Gen car has been a transition for all drivers, but it seems like the No. 43 team has benefitted from that. What has stuck out to you as things you have to do differently in this car?
“I think it's just pushing the boundaries of what guys are fighting. I look back to Auto Club and Vegas earlier this season where our FOCUSfactor Chevrolet was really strong. A lot of that was entry and some guys weren't comfortable on entry speed, but I felt like we excelled there. You always look to take advantage of that, but it also comes down to driving style. What we've done a good job of is adapting to driving something a little snugger over the last couple of years, which has helped with the Next Gen car. Guys want to drive a loose car, but you can't hang this car out and rip it like the old car. You have to be a little more patient and easier on it. The corrections are so fast and so hard to make with the steering and tires combined. It's easy to get yourself in a bad situation. The approach is different at the faster tracks."