Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger has won in four consecutive NXS seasons

He has an average finish of 16.5 across two starts and has led 30 laps at Darlington

Allmendinger has six top-five finishes in the 2022 season so far and is the only driver in the NXS series with a top-10 finish in all ten races in 2022 “Darlington is a tough racetrack. We had good speed in both the races last year, but we weren’t able to get the finishes we should have. Thankfully, I think we learned a lot that we can use for this weekend. We have built quite a bit of momentum built up, so I’m looking forward to building on last year’s finishes.” - AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway