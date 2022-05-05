Thursday, May 05

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

Thursday, May 05
Daniel Hemric, No. 16 AG1 Camaro ZL1

  • Daniel Hemric has made only one start at Darlington in the NCS

 

“Although many things have changed recently at Darlington, so many things are still the same. I can’t think of a racetrack that takes more discipline inside the cockpit of a race car than this place, and it does reward that discipline if you can stay true to it all day. As we continue to try and move things in the right direction as a group, Darlington will be a big test for all of us, but we for sure are looking forward to the challenge.”

 

- Daniel Hemric on Darlington Raceway
Justin - NCS.jpeg
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has two starts at Darlington with an average finish of 26.5
  • Haley has five top-15 finishes and has led 20 laps in the 2022 NCS season

 

“We’ve built a good amount of momentum the past few weeks having fast cars and good finishes. We’ve shown that the larger 1-mile and higher tracks are our strength, so I fully expect to be competitive this weekend in Darlington. We’ve been so close to our first top 10 of the season, so hopefully this is the race we can break into it.”

 

- Justin Haley on Darlington Raceway

Mahindra ROXOR 200

Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1

  • Kaulig Racing earned five top-10 finishes at Darlington
  • Kaulig Racing earned three top-five finishes at Darlington
  • Kaulig Racing has an average finish of 11.8 at Darlington in the NXS
  • Kaulig Racing has led 85 laps at Darlington
  • Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 75 of the last 76 NXS races
  • Kaulig Racing has led 185 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 137 laps            
  • Hemric: 48 laps
Landon -NXS .jpg
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has an average finish of 17.6 at Darlington across eight starts
  • Cassill has one top-10 finish and has led one lap at Darlington

 

“I always love going to Darlington. It’s one of the most classic tracks on our schedule. The tire falloff is so extreme, it tends to be a driver’s dream if you are good on long runs. Hopefully we can see some long runs and a solid clean race.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Darlington Raceway
Daniel- NXS.jpeg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 16.8 at Darlington across six starts
  • He has one top-five finish at Darlington, two top-10 finishes and has led 56 laps at Darlington

 
AJ - NXS.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has won in four consecutive NXS seasons
  • He has an average finish of 16.5 across two starts and has led 30 laps at Darlington
  • Allmendinger has six top-five finishes in the 2022 season so far and is the only driver in the NXS series with a top-10 finish in all ten races in 2022

 

“Darlington is a tough racetrack. We had good speed in both the races last year, but we weren’t able to get the finishes we should have. Thankfully, I think we learned a lot that we can use for this weekend. We have built quite a bit of momentum built up, so I’m looking forward to building on last year’s finishes.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Darlington Raceway

Kaulig Racing PR

