Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 AG1 Camaro ZL1
- Daniel Hemric has made only one start at Darlington in the NCS
“Although many things have changed recently at Darlington, so many things are still the same. I can’t think of a racetrack that takes more discipline inside the cockpit of a race car than this place, and it does reward that discipline if you can stay true to it all day. As we continue to try and move things in the right direction as a group, Darlington will be a big test for all of us, but we for sure are looking forward to the challenge.”
- Daniel Hemric on Darlington Raceway