Burton’s Darlington Throwback Scheme Is All in the Family

This weekend at Darlington Raceway, Harrison Burton will get a chance to honor both of his parents.



On his dad’s side, the No. 21 DEX Imaging team is running a paint scheme based on one of Burton’s dad, Jeff Burton used during his time behind the wheel of Jack Roush’s No. 99 Ford. That Exide scheme was last used at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 1, 2000, just eight days before young Burton, now 21, was born.



The paint scheme is a part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback-themed weekend, and most of the cars in Sunday’s Goodyear 400 will sport some scheme reminiscent of a car from days gone by.



And since race day at Darlington coincides with Mother's Day, Burton also will be trying to honor his mom, Kim Burton, who like DEX Imaging has been right there with him through every step of his racing career.



Burton said all that has him looking forward to taking the wheel of the No. 21 Mustang this weekend.



“I’m really excited to get to Darlington,” he said. “It’s one of my favorite tracks, and it will be cool running my dad’s scheme that means a lot to my whole family, especially my mom, who will be there to watch like always on Mother’s Day.”



While Burton has never raced a Cup car on the Track Too Tough To Tame, he does have four Xfinity Series starts there. He has never finished worse than 11th and had a best finish of second there last fall.



Practice for the Goodyear 400 is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by qualifying at 11:05.



Sunday’s 293-lap race is set to start just after 3:30 p.m., with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 90 and 185.

WBR PR