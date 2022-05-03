NASCAR announced major penalties following the race weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on Tuesday afternoon. The heavy penalties impacted a pair of XFINITY and Cup Series teams.

Crew chief Chris Gabehart and crew members Derrell Edwards and Blake Houston from the No. 11 Cup Series team of Denny Hamlin have each been suspended from the next four events for a loss of tire / wheel during the Monday portion of the postponed Drydene 400.

Crew Chief Matt Swiderski and crew members Keiston France and Jonathan Willard for the No. 16 NCS team driven by AJ Allmendinger have also been suspended from the next four events for a loss of tire / wheel during the event.

Crew chief Bruce Schlicker with the No. 16 XFINITY team of AJ Allmendinger has been fined $5,000 for lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Crew chief Taylor Moyer and crew members Orane Ossowski and Markus Pierce-Brewster have each been suspended for the next four NASCAR Xfintiy Series Championship points events. The four race suspension comes after Sam Mayer’s car lost a tire / wheel after leaving his pit box.

Jason Houghtaling has been indefinitely suspended for violating section 4.4.e:

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination: