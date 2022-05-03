Tuesday, May 03

Petty GMS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, May 03 42
Petty GMS Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 ChevyLiners.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagram

START: 31st

FINISH: 27th

POINTS: 26th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Tough weekend for our ChevyLiners.com Camaro. From the moment we hit the track during practice to the checkered flag, we struggled to find the right balance in our car. The bumps in turn three upset the handling a lot and the car would go whichever way I had the wheel. We had ground to make up when we restarted today, but we battled from two laps down to return to the lead lap. That doesn’t happen every day in the Cup Series, especially at tracks like Dover. Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep the track position, and once I blew a right front under green, we couldn’t make up those laps once again. Our Petty GMS team will keep digging and fight to make our cars better.” 
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
FacebookTwitterInstagramWebsite

START: 25th

FINISH: 10th

POINTS: 14th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “I’m very proud of our FOCUSfactor team. I just got too loose there at the end while battling for a spot inside the top-five, but to come home with our second top-10 finish in a row is great momentum for our Petty GMS group. Dave (Elenz, crew chief), Danny (Efland, engineer) and the guys have been working extremely hard to make our cars fast. We might not have unloaded exactly where we wanted to, but with every adjustment, we would chip away at it and make it better. The pit crew had solid stops all day and gained us spots even while making adjustments. Total team effort today. We are heading into a stretch of good tracks for myself, so hopefully we keep it going at Darlington and in the weeks to come.” 

Petty GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Post-Race Report | Dover Motor Speedway 2022 Trackhouse Racing Dover Race Report »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.