Q. You could not shake the 19. What did you say to each other there?

ROSS CHASTAIN: We were talking about where we were going to go fishing next week.

No, super proud of this effort. I thought we were a fifth-place car. A couple guys had misfortune with the cautions coming out. That cycled us to the lead.

Pit crew was incredible today. They were just picking up spots every stop, got us the lead.

I'm racing with champions and I got beat.

NASCAR PR