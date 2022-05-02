2022 First Quarter NMPA Pocono Spirit Award Winner Kurt Busch

Through his continued work with the nonprofit program Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), Kurt Busch is the winner of the National Motorsports Press Association Pocono Spirit Award for the first quarter of 2022.

Busch has been donating NASCAR race tickets to Vet Tix since 2019 and has encouraged others in the industry to do the same. The program allows military service members and veterans to redeem tickets through the www.vettix.org website. The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion is a longtime supporter of the military.

One of Busch’s recent donations for the April 3 race at Richmond Raceway was one of the largest. Busch donated 500 tickets, which allowed military members and veterans to redeem up to four tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Busch was chosen as the award winner by vote of the NMPA membership.

Also receiving votes were Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex for the first edition of the Catwalk for a Cause in Daytona Beach; the L.A. Coliseum staff for their work with NASCAR to host the Busch Light Clash; Rick Hendrick for making a donation of $302,000 to Ukraine relief with sponsor Hendrick Automotive Group and fan donations; and NHRA Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley for raising over $30,000 for Ukraine families.

Busch is now eligible for the year-end NMPA Pocono Spirit Award, also voted on by NMPA members.

The NMPA Pocono Spirit Award is designed to recognize character and achievement in the face of adversity, sportsmanship and contributions to motor sports.

NMPA PR