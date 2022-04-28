RCR Event Preview - Dover Motor Speedway

This Week’s United Rentals Chevrolet Camaro SS at Dover Motor Speedway ... Hill will be making his first Dover Motor Speedway start in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition on Saturday afternoon. He scored two top-10 finishes in six Truck Series starts with a best finish of seventh in 2019. Hill won two K&N Pro Series East races at Dover (2013 and 2014). He enters the Dover event ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers standings. Hill led five times for 67 laps this past weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, the first time in Hill’s Xfinity Series career that he has led the most laps (24 starts). With his victory in the season-opening event at Daytona, Hill has clinched a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs. About United Rentals ... United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at www.unitedrentals.com. AUSTIN HILL QUOTES: How important is this stretch for you to get some consistency over the next few races? “I think if we just keep doing what we’re doing and don’t change anything, don’t start over-thinking things, and keep bringing fast Chevrolet Camaros to the racetrack, I think the finishes will sort themselves out. There should be only two races that we should have finished outside the top 10. All the other races should have been inside the top 10 or top five. We’ve been caught up in the wrong places at the wrong time. It’s just racing and you have to move on from it.” Do you get a sense of speed from inside the car at Dover? “You definitely get a very big sense of speed at Dover. I know the first laps that I always make there it kind of takes your breath away. You feel like you’re running 200 miles per hour around that place and it does take a few laps to get settled in there.” You had success at Dover dating back to your first race there in 2013. What do you like about that track? “I won the first time that I was there in the K&N Series back in 2013 and then when we came back the following year I won again. I didn’t win at the Truck Series level but it always seemed like we had speed and we ran inside the top-five a lot. I think our United Rentals Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series will drive similar to the K&N cars so hopefully we can get the job done. Dover is so fast and it’s so much fun to get around. From the first time I went there I understood how you had to approach the entry of the corner to be good on exit. That’s one of the key elements that makes me pretty good around Dover.”