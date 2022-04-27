NASCAR announced penalties on Wednesday following the Talladega Superspeedway weekend.

The lone penalty impacted the No. 78 NASCAR Cup Series team with driver BJ McLeod. Crew chief Lee Leslie and crew members Kevin Teaf and Alpha Lamin have been each suspended from the next four Championship Series' events through All-Star weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for a loss/separation of the wheel.

It isn’t the first such penalty of the season, as teams continue adjusting to the new single-lugnut on NASCAR’s NextGen car.