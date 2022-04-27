No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT DOVER: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Dover Motor Speedway, including his first career victory in 2007. In 31 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Monster Mile, he has racked up nine top-five finishes, 18 top-10s and 996 laps led. Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, Truex has one win and three runner-up finishes in five starts at Dover. Dating back to October 2016, he has finished fourth or better in eight of the past 10 races at the one-mile concrete oval. The Mayetta, New Jersey native is also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner at the track.

TALLADEGA RECAP: The No. 19 team turned in a stellar performance last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Truex started second and earned top-five results in both stages before ultimately ending the day with a fifth-place finish. It was his second top-five finish and fifth top-10 so far this season.

BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Dover. Bass Pro Shops is North America's premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

JGR AT DOVER: Joe Gibbs Racing owns nine NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover Motor Speedway. In 150 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 48 top-five finishes, 76 top-10s, eight pole awards and 3,354 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at the Monster Mile.

TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway begins Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What do you expect going to Dover for the first time with this car?

“It’s going to be a challenge for sure. Dover is so different from anything we have raced so far and really different from anywhere that we go all year. So that practice is going to be very important. It’s a hard track to get right anyways but throw in the new car and limited track time, it’s going to be difficult. I love going there though, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

JGR PR