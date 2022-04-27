Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Dover Race Advance

Fans can vote here to send Daniel Suárez into the All-Star field.
You can only vote for one eligible NASCAR driver per submission, and you may only submit one ballot per day per each unique email address. Sharing your vote on Twitter and Facebook adds a bonus entry for each, for a total of four submissions for per day.
If Suárez wins a NASCAR Cup Series race before the All-Star Race — Dover Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway stand as the three opportunities left — he is automatically in the All-Star field.
If Suárez wins a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race before the All-Star Race, he will be locked into the field and is not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. Voting will close at noon ET on May 20.