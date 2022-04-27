Wednesday, Apr 27

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Dover Race Advance

It isn't close to his Monterrey, Mexico hometown nor does he enjoy as wide a fan base as he does when the NASCAR Cup Series races on the West Coast or in Texas.

It isn't even close to his residence in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But if you ask No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet driver Daniel Suárez to name his favorite tracks, Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway ranks near the top.

He just likes racing there.

He's posted five top-10 finishes in nine starts including a ninth-place finish last year.

His 13.2 average finish on the concrete mile oval is his best at any track he's raced on more than twice. He should be able to repeat the success on Sunday when the Cup Series runs 400-miles in Delaware.

Suárez arrives at Dover after leading 28 laps at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday. The week before he led 64 laps on the dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

He's led at least 13 laps in four of the last six Cup races. Only nine drivers have led more than the 120 laps Suárez has led in 2022.

The Trackhouse Racing driver is ready to turn those good runs into even better finishes and hopefully that starts with Dover.

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT
 

Vote for Daniel Suárez into the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race

Fans can vote here to send Daniel Suárez into the All-Star field.

You can only vote for one eligible NASCAR driver per submission, and you may only submit one ballot per day per each unique email address. Sharing your vote on Twitter and Facebook adds a bonus entry for each, for a total of four submissions for per day.

If Suárez wins a NASCAR Cup Series race before the All-Star Race — Dover Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway stand as the three opportunities left — he is automatically in the All-Star field.

If Suárez wins a stage in the NASCAR Open qualifying race before the All-Star Race, he will be locked into the field and is not eligible to be the Fan Vote winner. Voting will close at noon ET on May 20.
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Camaro

Why do you like Dover?

“Actually, Dover is one of my favorite tracks that we go to. It’s so much fun and the feeling you get inside the car is pretty incredible. It’s also been one of my best tracks, statistically. My expectations are really high for this weekend because I have run so well in the past there.”

You have run well lately?

"We have but we want better finishes. We were at the wrong place at the wrong time in Talladega. Our Camaro was fast. I was really happy with how the car was driving. We know we have a fast car and hopefully that results in a good finish at Dover on Sunday."

