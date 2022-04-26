The Pete Store Makes Return to Front Row Motorsports at Dover

With locations spanning the eastern United States, The Pete Store offers sales, service, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a record for quality support.

“We have a strong partnership with Front Row Motorsports,” said Greg Arscott, President of The Pete Store. “We always enjoy our brand on the track, and we are proud to support their tractor as they race across the country. We are looking forward to watching Todd race this Sunday in Dover.”

The Pete Store has a footprint that includes ten states, 27 locations, and 1,500 miles of service coverage on the East Coast. They have been with Front Row Motorsports for years and provide the most reliable tractor in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Our hauler is one of the most important pieces of equipment we have,” said Gilliland. “Peterbilt powers our hauler and that’s all thanks to The Pete Store,” said Gilliland. “The Pete Store gets us to the track to race and it is cool to race their colors. They supported me in the truck series and now are with me in the NASCAR Cup Series. I am proud to race for them.”

For more information about The Pete Store, visit www.petestore.com