New Partnership for the 2022 Drydene 400

Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announced today their partnership with Superior Logistics Services. Inc. for the NASCAR Cup Series race, DuraMAX Drydene 400, on Sunday, May 1, at 3 PM EST.



LFM’s co-owner, Joe Falk, has been a long-time business partner of Superior Logistics Services. In-turn, Superior Logistics Services has become a trusted team ally of LFM. Our team looks forward to sporting an eye-catching red, white, and blue scheme at Dover Motor Speedway to signify this partnership.



Superior Logistics Services provides shipping solutions across the continental United States, Mexico and to select points in Canada. Their local pickup and delivery services are geared towards consumer convenience and on-time delivery. The company’s freight audit and consultation services provide you with the tools to maximize the value of your dollar before your shipment leaves your doors.



“It’s a pleasure to see Superior Logistics Services, Inc. represented on the Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Ford Mustang at Dover Motor Speedway,” said LFM co-owner, Joe Falk. “I have been heavily involved with Superior Logistics Services as a business-partner for many years so it’s rewarding to see this strong partnership continue to persevere.”



Live Fast Motorsports and Superior Logistics Services are excited for this weekends’ race at Dover Motor Speedway. Tune-in to watch the NASCAR Cup Series race, DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, on Sun. May 1, 2022, at 3 PM EST on FS1.



For more information about Superior Logistics Services, please visit superiorlogistics.net.

LFM PR