Ford Performance NASCAR: Dover Motor Speedway Advance

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: DOVER ADVANCE

The NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series will be making their only trip this season to Dover Motor Speedway with single races on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Ford has won 41 times at the Monster Mile in both series combined, which includes a weekend sweep in 2020.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, April 30 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 1:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sunday, May 1 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. (FS1)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT DOVER

Ford has 27 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins at Dover.

Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick have series wins at Dover.

Richard Petty won the inaugural race at Dover while driving a Ford in 1969.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT DOVER

Ford has 14 NASCAR XFINITY Series wins at Dover.

Mark Martin won Ford’s first series event at Dover in 1987.

Joey Logano won a series-record four straight Dover races from 2012-13.

CUSTER AND DOVER

Cole Custer has only made three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover Speedway, but so far, so good as the California native has registered a pair of 10th-place finishes to go with an 11th-place run his rookie season. That falls in line with the success he had at the Monster Mile during his NASCAR Xfinity Series career, where he made six starts and one victory. His average finish in those races was 5.3 as he registered four top-five runs during that time.

BRISCOE AND CINDRIC LOOK TO ADD DOVER CUP WIN

Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric are looking to add a NASCAR Cup Series win at Dover to go with their NASCAR Xfinity Series victories. Briscoe won the second race of a weekend doubleheader in 2020 and eventually went on to win nine NXS races that season while Cindric won the only time the series visited Dover last year.

HARVICK RECORDS FORD’S 700TH CUP WIN

Kevin Harvick recorded Ford’s 700th all-time series victory when he won at the Monster Mile in 2020. Harvick dominated the second half of the weekend doubleheader, sweeping all three stages and leading 223-of-311 laps to win for the seventh time in 2020. The victory also clinched the regular season championship for Harvick, who went on to lead the series with nine victories.

ANOTHER FIRST FOR THE KING

Ford won the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Raceway in 1969 when Richard Petty drove to victory lane on July 6. That marked the only year in which The King drove a Ford and was the fourth of nine wins for him that season, and it came in dominating fashion as he led half of the 300 laps, including the final 109. It was a Ford day all-around as the Blue Oval led every lap in the race with Lee Roy Yarbrough (124) and David Pearson (26) combining to lead the ones Petty didn’t, and had nine of the top 11 finishers.

JUNIE GOES TO VICTORY LANE

Dover proved to be magical for the late Junie Donlavey, who won the only NASCAR Cup Series race of his career at Dover on May 17, 1981 in the Mason-Dixon 500 when driver Jody Ridley took the checkered flag. Ridley had a good car that day, but it was even more reliable and that proved the difference. Neil Bonnett was the dominant driver as he led 404 of the first 459 laps, but he blew an engine that ended his day. Cale Yarborough appeared to be the main beneficiary as he inherited the lead, but the same fate befell him 20 laps from the finish and sent him to the garage. That left Ridley to assume the top spot and he held on from there to register his first and only Cup win. It also ended up being Donlavey’s only trip to victory lane. The Richmond native made 863 starts and fielded strictly Ford products from 1965-2002 in NASCAR’s top series that featured names like LeeRoy Yarbrough, Fred Lorenzen, Harry Gant, Ricky Rudd, Ken Schrader and Dick Trickle.

FROM 500 TO 400

In 1997 Ford swept both Dover events, but it’s remembered for historical reasons because when Ricky Rudd won the spring event on June 1, 1997 it marked the speedway’s final 500-mile event. Rudd took advantage of being in the right place at the right time after leader Ernie Irvan was involved in an accident with 29 laps remaining. Rudd took over the lead and held off Mark Martin over the final few laps to lead a Ford sweep of the top four spots. Martin bounced back a few months later by winning the fall event, which marked the inaugural 400-mile race at the track. That started a streak that saw him win three straight fall events at the Monster Mile.

Ford Performance PR