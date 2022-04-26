Chris Buescher | Dover Advance

NCS Race at Dover – Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

The weekend at Dover features group qualifying, where the top-10 fastest cars in group one will transfer to the final round and run for the pole.

Buescher at Dover Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his 12 th Cup start at Dover on Sunday. He carries a 22.3 average finish at the 1-mile track with a best finish of 14 th (2020). Despite no top-10s at the ‘Monster Mile,’ Buescher’s best three finishes overall at the track have come in the last three races.

He also made four Xfinity starts in the No. 60 entry, earning one win (2015) with three top-10s overall.

Scott Graves at Dover Motor Speedway

Graves will be on the box for his 13 th Cup race from Dover, one of his best tracks statistically with a 14.6 average finish and four top-10s.

Graves has two Xfinity wins at Dover, one with Buescher in 2015 and another with Suarez in 2016.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Dover:

“Dover is one of the more trickier places we go to, and it’s so unique in everything the corners challenge you with. Momentum is key and being able to roll the center, and we have been better there the last few races. Consistency goes a long way in this stretch of the season, and we’re looking forward to the weekend in our Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher was caught up in a multi-car incident early in Sunday’s race from Talladega relegating him to a 38th-place finish.

On the Car

Fastenal, in its 12th season with RFK in 2022, makes its eighth appearance with the No. 17 this weekend. In its early days with RFK, Fastenal originally was a partner with the No. 99 team before moving over to the No. 17 team since. They were also the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity Series entry that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers PIP, Weiler, Dupont, APEX and Brennan Industries on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalCompany.

RKF PR