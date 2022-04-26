FRM Spring Talladega Recap: McDowell Secures Second Consecutive Top-10 Finish, Gilliland Finishes 27th

McDOWELL SURGES LATE, FINISHES 8TH The No. 34 Love's Travel Stops/Speedco Ford Mustang team and Michael McDowell started Sunday's race 21st. McDowell, a master speedway racer, knew that he may have to race in the back until the final laps to make his move. Stage One and Two did not go to plan for the team, with a long green flag run in Stage One leading to a series of pit stops. A slow stop resulted in the team being one of three cars hung out of the draft and losing a lap. With multiple cautions leading up to the end of Stage Two, McDowell was back on the Lead Lap. Through the race, the team worked on the handling of the car and McDowell stayed out of danger. Hanging back until three laps to go, McDowell made an impressive charge to the front on the final lap. McDowell raced all the way up to eighth- his second consecutive top-10. MCDOWELL ON TALLADEGA: "I thought with three to go that something was going to happen. I re-positioned myself and built a run. We were able to weave through there on the last lap. It is just so hard to pass today. It is just a different style of racing, even more so here than it was at Daytona with this Next Gen car. I am proud of everyone and coming out of here with a Top-10 is a great day."