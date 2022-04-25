RCR NCS Post Race Report: Talladega

"I'm really proud of this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / Tracker Off Road Chevy team. Second-place at Talladega is something to be proud of. We managed to stay out of the wrecks around us and run with the draft to stay up front. We came from eighth there on that last lap. We rode the bottom and got people baited off the top. We had a good push there at the end. I think I was actually the one to push the No. 1 to the win. I gave him a good shove off of Turn 4 and he drove away. Our team has been really close to getting to Victory Lane a couple times this season and our win is definitely coming. I appreciate all of the hard work from everyone at RCR and ECR, and to Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER Off Road for their support." -Austin Dillon