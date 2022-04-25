2022 Trackhouse Racing Talladega Race Report

Talk us through the crazy last lap. You stayed on the bottom. Things just opened up for you?

"Holy cow. I'm always the one going to the top too early, making the mistake. There at the end it was like eight to go, I was like, I'm not going up there again. I did that a couple times today. I was like, I'll just ride on the bottom. If it works, I'm not going to lose the race for us, I'll just let them. This Moose Fraternity Chevrolet, almost a million Moose members across the world, in the country, I know there's some out here at Talladega, to win with the Moose onboard, they've been with me for a few years now, supported me everywhere I went. I have no idea. They kept going up, kept moving out of the way."