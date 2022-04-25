Petty GMS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “The last lap is always difficult here. I’ve been close to winning at Talladega so many times between this race and the fall race. Our U.S. Air Force Chevrolet had speed and it felt good to be up front. Coming to the last lap, they were single file and I felt pretty good about it. But they doubled up behind us and the top lane was getting some momentum. Looking back at it, I wish I would have stayed on the bottom and let the 1 (Ross Chastain) push me. I didn’t realize they were coming with that much speed. I was trying to defend the 5 (Kyle Larson), but I got too far ahead and when I defended the 5, it opened the door for the 1. I was just trying to win the race. There is so much going on in the seat and you’re trying to make the best decision you can in the last 1500 feet. I’m happy to run up front and lead laps. I really would like to get this 43 back in Victory Lane. I thought today might be the day all race long with the speed and especially with being up front there at the end in the last 10 laps. I knew we would have a shot, but just couldn’t quite close it out.”