Monday, Apr 25

Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 11th

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 20th

Finish: 12th

“It was a good day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1.  We stayed clean, we just didn’t execute at the end. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for working hard and helping us to be able to stay up front and have an opportunity to contend for the win.”

- Justin Haley
129_F9_2088053_111432415_3.jpg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Majestic Steel Camaro ZL1

Start: 3rd

Stage 1 Finish: 36th

Stage 2 Finish: 36th

Finish: 36th

“We had been flirting on temperatures the whole first run in our No. 16 Majestic Steel Camaro. It was something we were keeping an eye on, but I heard a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, I lost a cylinder, and the engine blew up. I hate it for everybody that got caught up in that. There were a couple of big hits it looked like. It’s disappointing, for sure. I’m super thankful for the opportunity with Kaulig Racing – it’s just not the way we wanted it to go.”

 

- Daniel Hemric

Ag-Pro 300
36C_21_2088053_325924804_3.jpg
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

Start: 13th 

Stage 1 Finish: 3rd

Stage 2 Finish: 18th

Finish: 3rd

“Our No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions car handled pretty well for the most part. we struggled with speed a little, but thankfully we had good strategy to be there at the end. You don’t know what's going to happen in those final few laps, especially at Talladega. Of course, we would like to win these races every time, but I’m happy to get a top five out of it. The Dash 4 Cash is a nice bonus as well for everyone at Kaulig Racing. I’m looking forward to having another shot at it next week with my teammate, Landon (Cassill).”

 

- AJ Allmendinger
211_7E_2088053_193184299_3.jpg
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

Start: 6th

Stage 1 Finish: 4th

Stage 2 Finish: 19th

Finish: 5th

I thought I had it there at the end. I just let off the bottom at the line. I am kicking myself for that one. Fuel dynamic was important today, and I saved quite a bit of fuel during the caution periods. I knew I had done well. Overall, we had a solid top-five finish in our No. 10 Voyager Chevy, and we have the opportunity to be in the Dash 4 Cash next week in Dover.”

 

- Landon Cassill
37_1DD_2088053_277691425_3.jpg
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

Start: 5th

Stage 1 Finish: 26th

Stage 2 Finish: 22nd

Finish: 34th

“Disappointing end to our day at Talladega. We struggled to suck up to our teammates at the beginning, due to a crack in the nose, but we were able to patch it up and get close to where we needed to be. We played it pretty safe with the goal of being there at the end. Unfortunately, we got hooked into the wall, which ended our day.”

 

- Daniel Hemric

Kaulig Racing PR

Kaulig Racing PR

