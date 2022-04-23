Burton Qualifies 25th at Talladega

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start Sunday’s 53rd annual GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway from 25th place.



Burton posted a speed of 178.112 miles per hour on his qualifying lap on a weekend in which there was no practice session prior to time trials.



The weekend format means team are not risking damage to primary cars at a track that is known for multi-car crashes.



Sunday’s race marks Burton’s second Cup start at the 2.66-mile speedway as he made his Cup debut there last year.



His Wood Brothers team will be making its 99th Talladega start, the first coming in 1970, with Cale Yarborough driving the No. 21 Mercury.



The 188-lap, 500-mile race is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX.



Stage breaks are set for Laps 60 and 120.

