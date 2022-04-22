Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Talladega Superspeedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 Majestic Steel Camaro ZL1 Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 13.0 at Talladega, his second-best of tracks he has multiple starts at

He has one top-15 finish and one top-10 finish across three total starts in the 2022 NCS season “I’m looking forward to our second speedway race together as a group and building on the solid foundation Kaulig Racing has established over the years at superspeedways. The engine package has changed some over the last year or so at these type of tracks, but the speed and teamwork within this organization hasn’t, and we are collectively excited about the opportunity in front of us as we head to Talladega. This group has been putting the work in, communicating, and doing the things you have to do to build for our future together. We are ready." - Daniel Hemric on Talladega Speedway