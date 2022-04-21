NY Racing Partners With Atlanta Peach Movers to Represent Morehouse College for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NY Racing is proud to continue highlighting HBCU’s with Atlanta Peach Movers starting at next weekend's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in the No. 44 Next-Gen Chevrolet piloted by NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle.



The historically Black college being highlighted by NY Racing and Atlanta Peach Movers for the Geico 500 is Atlanta’s Morehouse College, the largest men’s liberal arts college in the United States with notable alumni including Civil Rights icon and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Martin Luther King Jr.; Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General; Shelton "Spike" Lee, Academy Award-winning American filmmaker; Bakari Sellers, attorney and CNN political analyst; Randall Woodfin, elected as the youngest mayor of Birmingham in 120 years; and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator from Georgia.



“As the only college in the United States dedicated to the education and development of Black men, our community is charged with ‘bringing the world to Morehouse and Morehouse to the world,’” says Curtis Campbell, athletic director for Morehouse College. "NASCAR is a legacy institution of America as is Morehouse and all HBCUs across the country. We’re excited to bring the Morehouse name to an audience who may not be familiar with our work and aim to spark the curiosity of viewers to learn a bit more about our contributions to American society – both past and present.”



In addition, Atlanta Peach Movers are also the official movers of the 2021 World Series Champions Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Peach Movers is a licensed moving service with over 30 years of moving experience, a fleet of 38 vehicles and thousands of satisfied customers. Atlanta Peach Movers are Georgia’s first choice for local, regional, national, and even international moves.



The Geico 500 will start at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on FOX and MRN on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. The race is 188 laps or 500 miles long. The track is 2.5 miles in length.



To learn more about NY Racing and purchase merchandise, visit nyracingteam.com and follow NY Racing on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @NYRacingTeam for all team related updates.



NY Racing PR