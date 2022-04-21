2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Talladega Advance

Thursday, Apr 21

No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver Ross Chastain knows he will have a more enjoyable superspeedway race Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway than he endured in the 2022 season's only other superspeedway race - the Daytona 500.

That's where a wreck in front of him on lap 62 collected his Chevrolet and ended his race with a 40th-place finish.

The Daytona wreck is one of very few blemishes in what has been a stellar 2022 season for Chastain who earned his and Trackhouse Racing's first Cup Series victory on March 27 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Two runner-up, a third-place and a fifth-place finish have propelled Chastain to eighth in the driver points standings, and fourth in the playoff standings. He's likely already clinched a spot when the playoffs start in September.

Until then, Chastain is focused on winning trophies and he would love nothing better than to bring home a trophy for his supporters in the Moose Fraternity. For the first time this season, Chastain will pilot the red-and-black Moose Fraternity Chevrolet in Alabama on Sunday.

In addition to this weekend's race at Talladega, Moose logos will also adorn the No. 1 Camaro three more times in 2022. Nobody was more excited for Chastain's first career victory than the Moose Fraternity.

“Ross is carrying tremendous momentum into the 2022 season and has the enthusiastic support of nearly one million Moose members in his pit box. Ross and the No. 1 crew will be one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.” said Scott Hart, CEO, Moose International.

“We are also eager to build a strong partnership with Trackhouse Racing. We know Trackhouse supports our core missions and all of us look forward to reaching out to loyal NASCAR fans across the country.”

This weekend, Chastain will carry a special decal for Paul W. Curtis. Curtis passed away unexpectedly this past week as he was nearing the end of his term as Chairman of the Board for the Moose Fraternity. Curtis, from Washougal, Washington, was instrumental in moving the partnership forward between the Moose, Trackhouse Racing and Chastain during his term in office and believed that the relationship was an important step in helping the Fraternity grow and prosper. We pay tribute to his infectious leadership this week at Talladega. 

On Friday evening, Chastain will visit the Moose Lodge in Anniston, Alabama.

Fox will broadcast Sunday's 500-mile race at 3 p.m. EDT.

 
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro

Where do you prefer to be with one lap to go at Talladega?

“Leading with one lap to go at Talladega. I tried being the nice guy on the other side of it, and I crashed, so I would rather be leading and make the block.”

Now that we've had a race at the Daytona superspeedway with this car, do you think we will see different racing at Talladega with it?

"Being able to watch most of the Daytona 500, unfortunately, it looks like the racing will be similar in the car as it was in the old car. Once the full field is out there, you can all intermingle. Coming down to the end at Daytona, it was really hard to get pushed, we had some wrecks from pushing gone wrong, where the old would not have wrecked, so that's harder, but I'm sure everyone has learned from that."

Trackhouse Racing PR

