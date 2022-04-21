Gilliland Doesn’t Let Rookie Stripe Deter Him

"I just want to earn respect each weekend," Gilliland said. "When you’re racing in the pack, I am trying to be smart. I’m not thinking about the rookie stripe. Do not get me wrong, I know I am a Cup rookie, but I’m concentrating on not making mistakes, making the right moves, and getting us in position for the end of the race.” The team did just that in the Daytona 500. An impressive run, Gilliland raced in the top-10 all afternoon in the sharp looking First Phase Ford. He was only taken out in a late-race wreck not of his doing. He is now ready to get back to superspeedway racing and have another chance. Gilliland comes back to the track with the anchor partner of the No. 38 program, First Phase. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri is back for its fourth race of the season after making its debut earlier this season at the Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500. The product provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. “I know our Front Row Motorsports Ford’s are always fast at Daytona and Talladega,” continued Gilliland. “We have First Phase credit card on the car again and that is cool, too. We just need to do the right things and I think we can have a good day. That is our hope.” Gilliland has one previous win at the Talladega Superspeedway in the ARCA Series in 2019. The First Phase team hits the track on Saturday for qualifying only before racing on Sunday on FOX.