FedEx Racing Express Facts – Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: GEICO 500

Date/Time: Sunday, April 24 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 188 laps / 500 miles

Track Length: 2.66 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Bristol Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished 35th in last weekend’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway after an engine issue during stage two. Prior to the misfortune, Hamlin had worked his way from 34th to 20th before suffering grille damage in a stack up exiting turn four late in stage one. The team attempted to remedy the issue between stages, but their troubles proved to be terminal and ended Hamlin’s night after only 91 laps.

Talladega Stats: Hamlin is a two-time winner at Talladega Superspeedway with victories in May 2014 and October 2020. The FedEx Racing driver has finished seventh or better in four of the past five Talladega races dating back to October 2019 and he has led laps in the past four races at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Races: 32

Wins: 2

Poles: 0

Top-5: 9

Top-10: 14

Laps Led: 395

Avg. Start: 15.9

Avg. Finish: 16.9

Hamlin Conversation – Talladega

What do you expect going to Talladega this weekend?

“I’m optimistic about going there. I felt like we had a strong car in Daytona, but we got caught in a wreck and never really got to show it. As a manufacturer, the Toyotas were able to work pretty well together to get to the front. Talladega is always a numbers game when it comes to the manufacturers, so it’s going to be important that we’re able to get all the Toyotas together and hopefully put ourselves in a good position.”

All In For Small Business: The FedEx Toyota Camry TRD will feature a special livery at Talladega showcasing the company’s commitment to helping small and medium businesses. This year, FedEx is offering new business accounts up to 40% off on FedEx Express returns services, up to 20% off FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery, plus much more. Leading up to the race weekend, FedEx conducted a Twitter poll where Kanga Coolers was selected to have their logo featured on the TV panel of the No. 11 Camry this weekend. For more information on how FedEx is all in for small businesses, visit www.fedex.com/all4smallbiz.

