Motorsport Games Teams Up for Talladega

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce their partnership for the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will take place Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 PM EST.

“The start of Live Fast Motorsports’ second-year partnership with Motorsport Games has been incredible,” said driver and co-owner, B.J. McLeod. “We kicked off the 2022 race season with Motorsport Games for the Daytona 500 featuring NASCAR 21: Ignition on the No. 78 Ford Mustang. During that race, and really all Q1, NASCAR Cup Series teams have been absorbing an abundance of information about the NextGen cars. The feel, sound, speed and sensation that this new car brings to the track is next level. Our team is excited to continue to work with Motorsport Games in transferring the unique power of these race cars to a reality in the virtual racing space.”

McLeod and Live Fast Motorsports’ co-owner, Matt Tifft, thoroughly enjoy gaming together. Tifft is a former professional racecar driver, so both individuals have a classified need for speed. McLeod and Tifft are passionate about their role in Live Fast Motorsports’ partnership with Motorsport Games helping to best describe and replicate the racing experience at different tracks and in various conditions.

“Having Motorsport Games partner with Live Fast Motorsports for the infamous Talladega race a second-year in a row is big,” said Tifft. “Motorsport Games is passionate about cars, racing, and re-creating track experiences for fans. Our team greatly values having a partner who shares such similar passions and goals. Having Motorsport Games at the track will allows us to further educate each other, brainstorm and create carefully crafted content for racing fans. A win, win, win.”

NASCAR 21: Ignition, the current iteration of Motorsport Games’ NASCAR franchise for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, is available now on Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One and PC through the Steam store. NASCAR 21: Ignition is developed and published by Motorsport Games and is powered by Unreal Engine and Studio 397’s highly acclaimed rFactor physics engine. The use of both Unreal Engine and rFactor physics gives users a more authentic driving experience, immersive gameplay, dynamic AI and stunning visuals.

Motorsport Games and Live Fast Motorsports are eager for this weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. Tune-in to watch the GEICO 500 on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 PM EST on FS1 to cheer on B.J. McLeod in the Motorsport Games No. 78 Ford Mustang.

