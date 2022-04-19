NCS: Kyle Busch wins Bristol Dirt race in dramatic fashion

Kyle Busch won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt.

Busch was running third on the final lap of the race but after first place Tyler Reddick and second place Chase Briscoe wrecked each other on the final turn, Kyle Busch would drive by and sneak through for the victory.

“We got one. It doesn’t matter how you get them. It’s all about getting them,” Busch told FS1 post-race as he was getting booed by fans. “Man, I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. right now. This is awesome. I didn’t even do anything.”

“I don’t know why our car would not refire after the rain both times,” Busch said post-race. “I was leading on the first big rain delay coming back and I fell to eighth and I was able to drive back through on the long run and get back into position. Then on that one again same thing and I fell off and couldn’t hang. It got me about 20 laps to get going, but overall just great to get back in victory lane.”

Reddick who was leading on the final lap before the wreck led a race-high 99 of the final 100 laps. Briscoe didn’t catch Reddick until the final lap and sent him and Reddick both hard into Turn 3. Briscoe lost control on Turn 3 and slid right into Reddick’s left rear quarter panel. Both cars spun out, but Reddick did a quick 360 and got back going. Busch drove past both drivers and would beat Reddick by 0.33 seconds.

Sunday’s win for Busch marks his 60th career NASCAR Cup Series victory and puts him ninth on the all-time wins list. His last win came back in June of 2021 at Pocono Raceway.

Rounding out the top five were Tyler Reddick in second, Joey Logano in third, Kyle Larson in fourth and Ryan Blaney in fifth.

The race was halted throughout the night when rain showers would pop up the track would get muddy and NASCAR would have to send packers out onto the track to get the track in race shape again.

Rounding out the top ten were Alex Bowman in sixth, Christopher Bell in seventh, Chase Elliott in eighth, Michael McDowell in ninth and Ty Dillion in tenth.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Talladega Superspeedway on April 24th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX. It was announced that Dale Earnhardt Jr. would be the guest analyst for the race.

Stage 1 Winner: Kyle Larson

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe