McDowell Heads to Talladega with Confidence

"Recently, our speedway program has been incredible," says McDowell. "We are learning more and more about this car after every race, but what we are building here at Front Row Motorsports is the ability to finish in the top-15 every race. I feel like we have learned a lot about this car to propel us to that mark every week." "At the same time, you never know what you will get out of races at Talladega," continued McDowell. "You just need to keep out of the potential calamity, and position yourself well for the stage ends and race finish. Ideally, to me, you would not want to be the leader going into the last lap, but either second or third. Hopefully we can have our Love's Travel Stops Ford in position." McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang team will race this Sunday, April 24th, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX. FRM PR