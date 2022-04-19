Kyle Busch Adding to the Resume

What does it mean to tie Richard Petty by winning at least once in 18 consecutive seasons? “To me, it’s a long time, 18 years. The biggest thing to me is just having that opportunity and being thankful for my chances with Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe, Coy, everybody at Interstate Batteries and M&M’S having my back over this long of a time, keeping me in the seat. But a lot of different people to work with, a lot of different cars we’ve gone through, a lot of things that we have done and won races in during those years. With how we’ve struggled, how our year has been this year, did we deserve to win Sunday night at Bristol? Yeah, I mean, we ran up front all night, we were in contention, that was great. I’ll take that. We’ve got a lot of work to do to win more races and be in contention each and every week. I say all this because, yes, the 18 (consecutive seasons with at least one win) is important, but I feel like I’m in the prime of my career and I would love to be running up front and dominating and winning races and contending for championships. That’s our ultimate goal.” What is the key to pulling off a victory at Talladega? “The key there is to somehow stay out of trouble, and hope we can do that with our Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry TRD. You stay where the pack is, generally, and we get up single file on the wall at times until it’s time to go, and you can pretty much run wide open every single lap. Everyone can run up on top of each other. When you get single file at the bottom, sometimes it’s hard to get a lane on the outside with enough good cars to get something going. It can be frustrating at times because of that. It also seems to still put on a good race each time we go there. If you can be a contender and stay in line on the bottom, you can make it a pretty easy and safe race. Normally, guys are not content doing that, so that’s when it starts to get crazy.” Is it an advantage being a former winner at Talladega? “It doesn’t matter at all. It’s such a crapshoot there in the last 20, 30 or 40 laps that you never really know who is going to win, what’s going to happen, and where the wreck is going to come from.” Do you try and duplicate what worked at Talladega before? “Yeah, I think so. I mean, there are obviously times when you feel like you want to push hard and go get a win or go get a better finish than where you’re currently running. But, you know you’ve just got to do what you can in order to let these races kind of fall into place, and sometimes it’s just worth taking the finish that’s coming to you and moving on and going to the next one. It doesn’t always help to push too hard, either, at times. There’s a balance there, for sure. It can also help to just sit back, relax and finish where you can, so we’ll see how it plays out for us. You just hope you have enough Toyotas running up front at the end to get any help. That’s what it comes down to a lot at Talladega, getting the help from your teammates, since it’s hard to do that on your own.” What can a driver still control at Talladega? “You kind of look at what Denny (Hamlin) does and what Brad (Keselowski) does, the guys who are good racers at Daytona and Talladega and the guys who are fast at those places. Denny makes the most out of what he’s got for equipment, and I’ve got the same stuff and I’m not quite as forceful in situations as he is, and he makes that work for him. I won’t try to put myself in a bad spot to cause something, but it’s always a challenge and it’s always different. I feel like, every time you go to Talladega it’s the same, but it’s different and you just don’t know what to expect. A lot of new drivers who are out there don’t have wins, yet, in our series who are going to be hungry and looking for wins. So they’re going to be trying to punch their ticket to the playoffs and be very aggressive. You’ve got to be mindful of that, too.” TRD PR