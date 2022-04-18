Petty GMS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “I was pretty happy with our Food City/Gain Camaro. It was fast from the moment we unloaded on Friday. We got stuck on the bottom on every restart after the first stage and you just couldn’t get through the field on the bottom. I had a blast though. Dirt racing is fun for me. My roots are dirt racing, so while I haven’t ran a dirt race in about five years, I felt back at home and had a lot of fun. Winning the heat race on Saturday in Lee Petty’s number on dirt, just felt right. I can’t thank Maury Gallagher and Petty GMS for the opportunity. To win our heat race, finish second in the first stage, and bring home our first top-10 this season makes a great weekend for our No. 42 team.”