Post-Race Report | Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Food City Dirt Race
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 6th
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 17th
Finish: 14th
|
“Not the day we wanted in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1, but we got a good top 15 out of it. I led the team in the wrong direction for changes and got myself behind a little. Overall, it was a productive weekend. We got a heat race win and ran up front during stage one. I just backed myself into a corner, but I’m proud of this team’s effort.”
- Justin Haley
|
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro ZL1
Start: 28th
Stage 1 Finish: 29th
Stage 2 Finish: 33rd
Finish: 27th
|
“We were trying to keep our No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro ZL1 in one piece – that was my main goal. Unfortunately, I had nowhere to go and got caught up in a wreck. I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work on this Kaulig Racing team. Our first couple of races haven’t gone the way we have wanted them to, but we will keep building. The cars are fast, and I’m starting to learn and get better as we go.”
- Noah Gragson
Kaulig Racing PR