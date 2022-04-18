Monday, Apr 18

Post-Race Report | Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Food City Dirt Race
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

Start: 6th

Stage 1 Finish: 14th

Stage 2 Finish: 17th

Finish: 14th

“Not the day we wanted in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1, but we got a good top 15 out of it. I led the team in the wrong direction for changes and got myself behind a little. Overall, it was a productive weekend. We got a heat race win and ran up front during stage one. I just backed myself into a corner, but I’m proud of this team’s effort.”

- Justin Haley
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro ZL1

Start: 28th

Stage 1 Finish: 29th

Stage 2 Finish: 33rd

Finish: 27th

“We were trying to keep our No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro ZL1 in one piece – that was my main goal. Unfortunately, I had nowhere to go and got caught up in a wreck. I’m thankful for everyone’s hard work on this Kaulig Racing team. Our first couple of races haven’t gone the way we have wanted them to, but we will keep building. The cars are fast, and I’m starting to learn and get better as we go.”

 

- Noah Gragson

