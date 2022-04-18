RCR NCS Post Race Report: Bristol Dirt

“I’m proud of this Richard Childress Racing team for everything they have done to put me in the position to win this year. I wish we could have got the 3CHI Chevrolet in Victory Lane tonight, but we were able to finish second. The No. 14 car was able to run me back down there, and it didn’t work out for either of us. When you’re racing on dirt, you’re going to go for the move on the final corner. It’s everything that you hope for as a driver in his situation, to be able to battle for the lead on the final corner. I shouldn’t have let him get that close. He ran me back down. It made it really exciting for the fans. I’m disappointed that we couldn’t win, but proud of this team for all of their hard work, and it was great to be able to run up front all race and lead the most laps of my Cup Series career.” -Tyler Reddick