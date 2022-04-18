Kyle Busch - Frontstretch Interview Food City Dirt Race

Q. Kyle, you said many times this year, Things just haven't gone my way. The last lap. What do you have to say about how that one ended?

KYLE BUSCH: Yeah, we got one. Doesn't matter how you get 'em. It's all about getting 'em. Can't say enough. I mean, man, I feel like Dale Earnhardt Sr. right now. This is awesome. I didn't do anything.

Just a testament to our team, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota, M&M's. Appreciate the Crunchy Cookie Camry TRD, and it being fast, fast enough to stay in contention, fast enough to see those guys.

I don't know why, we couldn't fire off after it rained, both times. It just would not fire. Took it about 20 laps to get going.

Overall, just really pumped to be back. Real pumped to get a win. This one means a lot. I can win on any surface here at Bristol. Bring it on, baby.

NASCAR PR