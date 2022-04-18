FOX NASCAR Welcomes Hall of Fame Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. into the Booth for Talladega

The FOX NASCAR team of Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer welcomes NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. into the booth for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24 , at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

“Dale joining us in the booth says so much about his love of the sport of NASCAR, and there is absolutely no one more equipped to call a race at Talladega,” said Brad Zager, FOX Sports President Production & Operation and Executive Producer. “We appreciate that he is willing to share his time and experience for the upcoming FOX NASCAR race from one of NASCAR’s most popular venues, and we are grateful to NBC Sports for letting Dale spend some time with us.”

His record – six wins at Talladega, and his reputation – a 15-time NMPA Most Popular Driver, make him the perfect fit for the assignment.

“I’m really looking forward to having some fun with Mike, Clint and Larry (McReynolds) and the rest of the team,” said Earnhardt, who is a fulltime member of the NBC Sports NASCAR announce team. “Calling a race from Talladega is an incredibly fun experience. You absolutely have to be on your toes at all times … it doesn’t take much for all hell to break loose.”

McReynolds also offers analysis during the race, with Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Vince Welch reporting from the pits.

Fox Sports PR