Petty GMS Event Preview: Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

- Freshness of Gain: In partnership with Food City, Gain’s bright green-and-orange color palette will adorn Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet, marking the brand’s return to NASCAR competition since 2018. The “Smell Ya Later!” design will feature Gain branding on the hood and sides.

- Testing 1, 2, 3: Last Sunday after racing at Martinsville Speedway the previous night, Dillon tested a dirt late model at Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin, N.C. While making laps in preparation for the dirt banks of Bristol, the veteran racer also lended a hand to GMS Racing's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie Jack Wood.

- About Food City: Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, Food City is a local, family-owned company operating 138 retail supermarkets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama. The company serves as the title sponsor of the spring Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and fall Food City 300 Xfinity race. Celebrating 30 years of racing, Food City is Bristol Motor Speedway’s longest running sponsor and the second longest in NASCAR Motorsports. Food City’s annual Family Race Night events have contributed more than $565,000 in proceeds to charitable organizations throughout the region over the past 35 years.

- From the Drivers Seat: What are your thoughts on returning to Bristol Dirt for a second time?

“I get a good legit shot at it this time around. Last year, I was just trying to get here and have an opportunity; which I am thankful for. This time around with Petty GMS, I’m very excited to take good advantage of my background which is dirt racing and do it with a great team. I’m looking forward to the opportunity this weekend. Bristol has changed the banking around a little bit, so from a dirt racer’s side, it should be racier. I know the track has been working hard to make sure we have multiple grooves to race in, compared to last year when we ended up around the bottom. When you re-do the track along with having a new car, everyone is going to have to learn as we go. It’s the same as every other race this season, our team will have to learn a lot on the fly.”