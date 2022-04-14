CHEVY NCS AT BRISTOL DIRT: Team Chevy Advance

The race-proven Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Pace Truck features:

· Standard 6.2L V-8 engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

· Silverado-first application of Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers, plus 33-inch off-road MT tires.

· Specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations, including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal rock crawling.

· New high-approach steel front bumper designed for off-road strength, durability and clearance that enables an improved 31.8-degree approach angle compared to other Silverado off-road models.

· Chevy “flow-tie” emblem for increased air flow.

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Heading into the ninth race of the 2022 season at Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in NASCAR Cup Series wins (5), top-five’s (23), top-10’s (36), laps led (1,184) and stage wins (9).

· Six Team Chevy drivers have combined nine NASCAR Cup Series stage wins:

Tyler Reddick 2 - (Fontanax2)

Alex Bowman 1 - (Las Vegas)

Ross Chastain 1 - (Las Vegas)

William Byron 2 – (Phoenix)(Atlanta)

Daniel Suarez 1 – (COTA)

Chase Elliott 2 – (Martinsvillex2)

· With its 40 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships; 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships; and 819 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet holds the title of winningest brand in NASCAR.

· Chevrolet leads in the driver points standing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chase Elliott took over the top spot in the NCS standings with a 3-point advantage over second; and AJ Allmendinger continues to lead in the NXS standings by 20 points. The bowtie brand also sits atop both the NCS and NXS manufacturer points standings.

FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Bristol Motor Speedway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at the Team Chevy Racing Display including: Corvette Z51, Camaro ZL1, Blazer RS, Equinox Premier, Silverado 1500 Trail Boss, Silverado 2500 LTZ, Tahoe RST, Traverse Premier Redline.

· The Team Chevy Racing Display will also feature the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado ZR2.

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, April 15

· Carson Hocevar and Lawless Alan: 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

· Dean Thompson and Kris Wright: 1:45 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

· Kaz Grala and Spencer Boyd: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

· Blaine Perkins: 2:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16

· Grant Enfinger and Jack Wood: 1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

· Derek Kraus and Colby Howard: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

· Matt DiBenedetto: 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

· Ty Dillon: 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

· Erik Jones: 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

· Tyler Reddick: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

· Alex Bowman: 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 4:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Friday, April 15: 12:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

· Saturday, April 16: 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

· Sunday, April 17: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

TUNE IN

FOX will telecast the NASCAR Cup Series 250-lap Food City Dirt Race live at 7 p.m. ET Sunday, April 17. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

FS1 will telecast the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 150-lap Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt live at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

QUOTABLE QUOTES

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENT HEALTH CAMARO ZL1

WHAT DID YOU LEARN IN THE BRISTOL DIRT RACE LAST YEAR AND CAN YOU APPLY ANYTHING THIS YEAR?

“Going through practice and getting into the race was an experience and it was a highlight. I crashed out in the race last year, unfortunately. The two best dirt racers in the field, the Nos. 20 and 5 crashed into each other and I piled in. I wish I could’ve run the rest of that race. I had an awesome experience and learned a ton.

I’ve been going to school to learn how to dirt race – how to read the dirt, what has grip, what does moisture look like, what’s the blue groove, what’s slicked off – I don’t know all of those terms. Fortunately for me, a lot of the No. 1 team guys are old dirt racers, sprint car guys that came over because of Kyle (Larson) to be on the No. 42 team and are now on the No. 1 team. I work with (Tyler) Reddick, (Alex) Bowman, Larson and Josh Wise. Between those four guys, they’ve forgotten more about dirt racing than I have ever learned, so I’ll lean on them a lot. I’m used to dirt, but it has been on a tractor.”

DO YOU HAVE MUCH DIRT EXPERIENCE FROM GROWING UP?

“I never did any dirt racing growing up. I did the Truck race at Eldora in 2019 and that’s really it. The only other dirt race was the Bristol Cup race last year. I just did Millbridge a couple of weeks ago. I didn’t do it for Bristol in particular, just more for pure dirt racing knowledge and being around people and seeing how the groove changes."

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1

DO YOU CIRCLE THE DIRT RACE AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY ON YOUR CALENDAR AS ONE OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED RACES OF THE SEASON FOR YOUR TEAM?

“I’m excited to get the new Next Gen Chevy to Bristol Motor Speedway to see how it runs on the dirt, especially with the independent rear suspension. It’ll be fun to have something a little bit different. There was a test last week and it looked pretty fun. I was hoping they would take the windshields out of the cars, but it was a little late in the game to make that decision. Maybe they will be able to do it the next time around, because then we could have a little bit of a happier track. It won’t be so dry.”

WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO PREPARE FOR THE BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY DIRT RACE?

“I talked to my good buddy Dale McDowell. He was influential in my dirt racing career growing up and helped teach me how to race on dirt. Dale won a $50,000 to win late model race at Bristol a couple of weeks back, so I’ve been picking his brain on what he thought about the track and what we need to be good. A lot of what Dale has told me aligns with the asphalt track that we run at Bristol. He mentioned that it gets tight off Turn 2 and that it’s a different radius than Turns 3 and 4. When you look at an overview photo of Bristol, it looks the same on each side, but that’s not the case. In Turns 3 and 4 you have a lot more exit room, and it’s always been that way. Turns 1 and 2 are rough and it’s a little bit tighter on exit to Turn 2. You need a car that is able to rotate off of Turn 2. The track characteristics are similar to what you see when you’re running the asphalt track, but it’s going to be a different compound on the track. I love the dirt stuff, so it will be fun. I’m running the NASCAR Truck Series race, too, so it will be good to get a little bit more experience with the track and the transitions it takes. I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”

DID YOU LEARN ANYTHING IN THE BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY DIRT RACE LAST YEAR THAT YOU CAN CARRY OVER TO THIS YEAR’S RACE?

“I had a blast doing it last year, even though we really weren’t that good. I probably took too much on myself as a dirt racer trying to crew chief the car. I think this time we’re just going to let the crew chief do his job and crew chief and I’ll stick to driving the car to see how that turns out.”

IS THE BRISTOL DIRT RACE ESPECIALLY FUN FOR THE TEAMS?

“Bristol Dirt is a fun race for the mechanics, crew chiefs and engineers because it’s just a fun way to race to bring everything back to your short track roots and have the chance to work on the cars during the breaks. Everyone is slinging stuff and trying to find some speed and exploring ways to improve the car in ways that you wouldn’t normally get to go about it when you’re at a normal NASCAR race. I’ve always enjoyed this event because it feels more like an exhibition, but we get points and the chance to make the NASCAR Playoffs so we want to run well and try to keep this streak of top-10 finishes going, and maybe even come home with a W.”

IS THERE ANYTHING YOU DO DIFFERENTLY TO PREPARE FOR RACING ON DIRT? “You start sealing up your helmet a little bit more than you would any other weekend because it’s pretty dusty with it staying as dry as it does on the dirt. Anything you can do to clean the windshield off. Some people change their steering wheel. Mine is going to stay the same. I started off the race last year with a smaller steering wheel in practice but ended up going back to my regular wheel that I use every weekend. The rack should help the steering. With this car being as quick with the steering, It should help. I’ve always thought having quick steering on dirt is a good thing so that you can catch it and drive it a little bit differently.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

LARSON ON RACING ON DIRT AT BRISTOL EARLIER THIS YEAR:

"I think running the dirt late model at Bristol a few weeks ago just helps me get eyes on the track to see what’s different. It’s a temporary track and it’s never going to be exactly the same as it was the year before. Getting to run some laps to see how the dirt transitioned throughout the night was helpful and hopefully it pays off this weekend."

CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

DANIELS ON CHALLENGES OF PREPARING FOR BRISTOL DIRT RACE:

"Probably one of the hardest things is having Kyle Larson in your car knowing you have the highest expectation to live up to – which is a great thing. The other big thing in dirt racing that doesn’t get as much attention is what we have to do to make sure the car is durable and will last the whole race – like the right cooling to the proper systems in the car – like gear cooling and engine cooling. That’s step one. Step two, of course, is to have a fast car and to tune on it correctly during the race to be there at the end."

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

HOW DOES A DRIVER PREPARE FOR A CUP SERIES RACE ON DIRT?

“I come from a dirt background, so this race really brings me back to my roots. It’s a cool race because the teams get the chance to work on the cars during the breaks. You’ve got teams trying all kinds of things to improve the car in ways that we don’t get to on a typical race weekend. It’s going to be really dusty so we will be focused on visibility and the steering. We’ve been brainstorming what setup will be the best for us. Some guys change their steering wheel and some don’t. This race feels so different than our usual race weekends, but points matter and your finish matters so I’m excited to get out there and get us points and a W on dirt.”

AS A DRIVER, WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS HEADING BACK TO THE BRISTOL DIRT EVENT FOR THE SECOND YEAR?

“We want an entertaining race. We want to make dirt racing look good. We don’t want to make dirt racing look bad; we don’t want to make ourselves in the sport look bad either. Eldora was able to put on some really great races. As a dirt racer myself growing up, just the thought of having dirt back at Bristol and having other dirt cars out there in itself is really a huge deal for me. That’s something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime, just only able to hear stories about it from the drivers that got to do it. So being a part of it is really cool. It is really, really important for it to be a good race from my perspective being more of the dirt background. We don’t want to make dirt racing look bad. It’s always been really good.”

WHAT DOES HAVING A GOOD RACE AT BRISTOL DIRT MEAN TO YOU?

“Well, it could mean a number of things but certainly you’ve seen with asphalt races and dirt races, I’ve seen a lot of good dirt races where the leader has been checked out by half a lap and he’s just running his tail off, bouncing off the fence, doing absurd things in the race car that should not be possible. And when you see guys being able to do stuff like that on dirt or on asphalt, in my opinion, watching somebody be able to physically see them driving their tail off, I think that’s what makes a good race or having a good battle for the lead. Having the cars being hard to drive on dirt, which I’m sure they will be, or getting into each other and having accidents and all that sort of stuff, I think it is important because the cars are going to be hard to drive. I hope they will be. It’s important to see us in the car driving our trails off, wheeling the steering wheel and really having to work for it lap after lap.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

ELLIOTT ON RETURNING TO THE BRISTOL DIRT FOR THE SECOND YEAR:

"Last year, I think we got pretty fortunate to run where we did. We had a lot going on there at the end of the race and were kind of hanging on. This year, I think is just going to be a completely different ball game with this car. Being able to adapt quickly is going to be the key, because I think this year is going to be different than last. Whoever hits on that quickly and figures out what it’s going to take to be fast is likely going to be rewarded for it."

ELLIOTT ON RACING AT NIGHT AT BRISTOL:

"I think it’s a great thing moving this event to night. I think it’s going to help with a lot of the issues we had, keeping some moisture in the track hopefully and then obviously keeping the dust down. I think everything we learned last year has been a great tool of how to go about it this season. It seems like we’re doing all the right things and hopefully it can be a good show. I think it has a lot of potential."

NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 CHEVY TRUCK MONTH CAMARO ZL1

“I’m really looking forward to racing at Bristol this weekend in our No. 16 Chevy Truck Month Camaro. There are a few unknowns going into the weekend with the new car, but I think with practice and the heat races, that will give us a good amount of track time to get a feel for everything. Our goal is to keep the car in one piece for the whole race and be there at the end.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

BYRON ON HIS THOUGHTS RACING ON DIRT THIS WEEKEND:

"Even though we raced there last year, this weekend’s race is still a pretty big unknown with the Next Gen car. We ran well last year, but other than watching the videos from the test that NASCAR had a little while ago, it’s hard to know how this new car will race on dirt. I know NASCAR looked at making some changes to the car, but I’m not biased either way. We’ll all be in the same situation when we get there and it will be all about how you manage the heat races to set you up for the actual race on Sunday. My hope is that the dirt late model race on Thursday may help me get up to speed a little bit faster so we can start fine tuning during practice at Bristol on Friday.”

RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

FUGLE ON HOW THE TEAM WILL PREPARE TO RACE ON THE DIRT THIS WEEKEND:

"I’m really excited to get back to Bristol. William (Byron) did a good job there last year, especially for not having much experience on dirt. I grew up around it, so we tried to lean on that a bit more last year. Now we’re going to try a blend of last year’s car and the Next Gen car. We have some notes from the NASCAR test that they did last week. The difference with dirt racing, though, is how fast the track conditions change. They change just about every lap. How much rain that comes through this week will play a factor and then how the track is prepped plus how they handle all 36 trucks being there before our race. Those are things that simulation can’t predict, you just have to go off of history and experience. It’s a little old school, which I like.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

“I’m excited to do some dirt racing, which is my bread and butter. I was able to race my dirt modified car at Bristol a few weeks ago and was able to get some track time. I think the NEXT Gen car will be pretty fast and have a good amount of grip. Hopefully we can all put on a good show for the fans.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / IRISH SPRING CAMARO ZL1

“We weren’t the fastest in practice at the dirt race at Bristol (Motor Speedway) last year, but I was really happy with our No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet. I felt like it did everything it needed to do to be fast in the race and it showed when it came down to crunch time. We had a shot at winning. We were running down the No. 22 (Joey Logano) for the lead when the checkered came out.

I feel really good about my guys and our team. We know what we need in our race car and I’m looking forward to getting to Bristol (Motor Speedway) and getting back on the dirt. I don’t race as much dirt as (Kyle) Larson or (Christopher) Bell do on a weekly basis, but I did grow up doing just as much as they did. I enjoy racing dirt. It’s a challenge and it’s something different. It kind of shakes things up for the Cup Series.

We’ve had two really disappointing weekends at Richmond (Raceway) and Martinsville (Speedway). We’re still scratching our heads trying to figure out what it is in our race cars that’s not liking the short tracks. We’ve changed several things from Phoenix (Raceway), to Richmond and to Martinsville, and we still can’t figure out exactly what we need on those short tracks. I’m definitely glad to get to a different short track, with Bristol (Motor Speedway) being something totally different than what we’ve been racing the last few weeks.

We’ve got Bristol and then Talladega (Superspeedway) coming up after that. We’d really like to have a strong showing this weekend at Bristol; put ourselves in position to try and get a win, really turn our season around and carry that momentum into Talladega.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

BOWMAN ON HOW HE IS APPROACHING THE BRISTOL DIRT WITH THE NEXT GEN CAR:

“There are a lot of new challenges with the Gen-seven car. The car is designed to look like a streetcar and has parts that are similar to the production car, so it makes it tough to take it on dirt. The guys at Hendrick Motorsports do a great job of putting together really fast cars and giving me what I need to be competitive every week. We don’t have any notes for the event, but I think some of the changes to even, like making it a night race, will help us put on a better show for the fans. Hopefully, we can get another win this year and take home another cool trophy.”

GREG IVES, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

IVES ON RACING AT THE BRISTOL DIRT LAYOUT WITH THE NEXT GEN CAR:

“Last year, I feel like we had a great car. Alex (Bowman) was complimentary of the car. We had a mechanical issue that took us out of contention but feel we had a shot to win. Obviously, this year we have an entirely new car and new tire package, but the goal is still the same – we want to go to Bristol, have a solid race, and win at 'The Last Great Colosseum.'"

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 TOOTSIES ORCHID LOUNGE CAMARO ZL1

ARE YOU READY FOR BRISTOL?

"I am a lot more ready than I was last year. It was funny, all the guys with dirt experience seemed to struggle last year and the drivers who dirt racing was something new to seemed to do better.

I don't know if that will continue. Those guys are pretty smart and will figure it out. It's going to be a lot of fun and the fans should see a really good show Sunday night."

HOW IS LIFE AT TRACKHOUSE RACING?

"It has been such a pleasure to be on this journey with Trackhouse Racing from the very beginning. I have seen the plan grow from something that was only on paper to a strong organization of two cars working together. I enjoy working with Ross (Chastain) and his crew chief Phil (Surgeon) and the entire No. 1 team. We share a lot of information and really try to help each other. At the same time we are very competitive. We want to try to keep pushing each other to get better. It's been a lot of fun and really looking forward to keep pushing ourselves."

GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST

"I like when we take the Truck Series to the dirt. Our race at Bristol last year was a little different than what we had experienced with some of the past dirt races. Notably, tire wear was a big deal last year and we were mostly running the bottom. This year, we have a little harder tire and they’ve changed the track a little. I know Charles will have some adjustments built into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy for the changing conditions. I feel like our team is starting to click now, and Bristol is a great opportunity for us to contend for a win."

JACK WOOD, NO. 24 CHEVYLINERS.COM SILVERADO RST

"I think that racing at Bristol on dirt is something that a lot of drivers dread because it's not what they are used to. I only have one dirt race under my belt in last year's race at Knoxville, but over the past twelve months I've had the opportunity to test some dirt modifieds and micro sprints, so I am looking forward to it. My No. 24 Chevy Liners team and I are going to stay open-minded all weekend and see what we can make of the opportunities ahead of us.”

