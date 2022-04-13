RFK Weekly Advance | Bristol Dirt

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Bristol Dirt

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) tries its second attempt on the Bristol Dirt surface this weekend for a special Easter night race. RFK is coming off a fifth-place run with the No. 6 team a year ago, while Chris Buescher also saw success in his first year. Heat races are slated for Saturday night to determine Sunday’s starting lineup.





NASCAR Cup Series Race at Bristol

Sunday, April 17 | 7 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Runner Up

RFK’s storied history at Bristol began on April 10, 1988 with the No. 6 NCS car earning a second-place finish. Since that time, in addition to the organization’s 11 NCS wins at the track, RFK Fords have finished second at Bristol on 15 occasions (7 NCS, 4 NXS, 4 NCWTS).

One-Two Punch

RFK’s most recent victory at Bristol came after sweeping the top two positions in the March 2014 event with former driver Carl Edwards taking the victory and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. coming home in second. Edwards led the final 78 laps of the event to earn the victory.

History and Hot Streaks at “Thunder Valley”

RFK’s history at Bristol has been one of hot streaks, including trips to victory lane in nine of the last 20 seasons at the famed short track. RFK swept the track in 2003 and put a NCS car in victory lane at least once in every season from 2002-2008.

Thunder Rolls

RFK has earned five victories, 23 top-five finishes, 37 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 15.8 at Bristol in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Former RFK driver David Ragan earned the organization’s most recent Xfinity victory at the .533-mile short track in the Aug. 2009 event.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 218 NCS races at Bristol, recording 11 total wins with 51 top-five and 89 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have an average finish of 15.9 with 3396 laps led all-time.

RKF PR