Brad Keselowski | Bristol Dirt Advance

First Practice – Friday, April 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FS1

Final Practice – Friday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1

Heat Races – Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Feature Race – Sunday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Heat races return for this weekend’s dirt racing, with a random draw set to determine Saturday’s heat race starting lineups.

Passing and finishing points from each heat race will determine lineups for Sunday night’s feature race. Drivers will receive one point for each spot improved in their respective heat, with finishing points on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Keselowski at Bristol Motor Speedway

In last year’s inaugural dirt race at Bristol, Keselowski finished 11 th after starting 20 th .

after starting 20 . Overall at Bristol Motor Speedway, Keselowski has three wins in 23 starts with a 16.8 average finish. He’s finished top-10 in eight of those races, six of which were in the top five.

He most recently won the 2020 spring race after starting from the pole, and also won back-to-back races in the 2011 fall event and 2012 spring race.

Dating back the last four races on the concrete at Bristol, Keselowski has three finishes of sixth or better. Separately, he’s led laps in 13 different Bristol events for 904 overall, his second-best effort among all tracks.

Keselowski also made 14 Xfinity starts at Bristol with one win and eight top-10s, and seven Truck starts with one win and three top-10s.

Josh Sell at Bristol Motor Speedway

Sell will be on the box for his fourth race as fill-in crew chief, as Matt McCall is set to return next weekend at Talladega.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Bristol:

“This will be yet another interesting weekend with still a lot of unknowns as to how the track will be, how these Next Gen cars will manage, and how teams react to all those factors. Last year was all over the place with how the weather affected our weekend, so hoping for a good weekend in that area. We’re going to give it our best shot, and glad to have Solomon Plumbing on the car with us for their first race.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski finished 17th last Saturday night at Martinsville in a race dominated by green-flag conditions.

On the Car

Solomon Plumbing makes its debut with RFK Racing this weekend on the Bristol Dirt as the primary for Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford. The Michigan-based company specializes in plumbing and fire services for new development, construction and complete remodeling.

