Gilliland Ready for Cup Series Dirt Debut

"I actually really enjoyed the dirt races when they came around on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule," Gilliland stated. "We finished fourth here last year in the truck, and I'm optimistic with how this new car will run. I look at this as an opportunity for us to capitalize and take advantage when the field is on an equal setting. I’m pumped for it.” Gilliland comes back to the track with the anchor partner of the No. 38 program, First Phase. The new credit card from CURO Credit, LLC, issued by The Bank of Missouri is back for its second race of the season after making its debut earlier this season at the Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500. The product provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. Gilliland is ready for another good race with First Phase. "It’s cool to have First Phase credit card back as the primary partner this weekend in such a big event," said Gilliland. “This is a new card and we’re trying to get more and more people to learn about the First Phase credit card and see if it’s perfect for them. For me, I love the car. It’s sharp and it will look cool under the lights this Easter Sunday.”