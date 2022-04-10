Busch Brothers Score Top-10 Finishes at Martinsville

Kurt Busch (sixth) and Kyle Busch (seventh) earned top-10 finishes for Toyota at the half-mile Martinsville Speedway in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race. The Camry TRD drivers battled cold conditions as the Next Gen race cars took to the ‘Paperclip-shaped’ track for the first time this season.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 8 of 36 – 210 miles, 400 laps

1st, William Byron*

2nd, Joey Logano*

3rd, Austin Dillon*

4th, Ryan Blaney*

5th, Ross Chastain*

6th, KURT BUSCH

7th, KYLE BUSCH

16th, BUBBA WALLACE

20th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

22nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

28th, DENNY HAMLIN

KURT BUSCH, No. 45 McDonald’s/MoneyLion Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 6th

After a top-five effort nearly all race long, a sixth-place result. How was your race overall?

“I did all that I could on the loose side of things with the 45 Toyota TRD Camry. I mean, I have never been told how to drive so many laps in my life. And then when I go back to my line, I'd feel the most comfortable and the lap time would be off by a little bit. So it's like just comfort versus what I know for as many years. It was really fun though to drive Martinsville this way with this Next Gen car, but really had to work hard and I just think we maximized today. Our loose run was stage two, we were 12th and then just couldn't quite attack you know, steering wheel and throttle at the same time. And I needed the pace to drop off and longer green runs seem to help us. All in all, really happy. We know that sixth is good to right the ship for what we need to do at 23XI Racing. But overall, we need to pick it up.”

