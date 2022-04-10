Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Martinsville Speedway

“I’m so proud of the effort from this entire team. We had a great day overall and qualified well in the No. 10 Chevy Truck Month car. We played some strategy to make sure we got stage points in the bank, which meant we had to climb from the back in stage three, but we were able to do it very methodically. The team kept me pumped up and focused, and we kept the car in one piece. During the last restart, I chose the bottom knowing that was my best chance of being able to win the race. I’m looking forward to being able to race for the Dash 4 Cash with my teammate, AJ (Allmendinger), in Talladega after a weekend off.” - Landon Cassill